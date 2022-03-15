news, latest-news,

A P-plater doing a burnout in front of a police sergeant just 50 metres from the Warrnambool station has led to a call for more responsible behaviour from probationary drivers. South-west police road safety adviser Senior Sergeant Matthew Wheeler said P-platers and impaired drivers had failed to heed warnings about a road safety blitz over the long weekend. "It is concerning," he said. "In addition to the P-plater doing a burnout at the Henna and Koroit streets round-about, a probationary driver was also intercepted with six people in that blue utility when it was licensed to carry five people. "Both those vehicles were seized, impounded for a month at a cost of $1130. "The drivers will also have to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Courts where they face heavy fines, potential licence suspensions and may be asked to complete a road safety awareness course." The senior sergeant said there were six drug impaired drivers detected and eight drink drivers in the Warrnambool region over the weekend. Of the six drug impaired drivers, four were positive to methamphetamine and two to cannabis from the 164 tests. There were more than 3000 preliminary alcohol breath tests conducted. Other highlights of the statewide road safety Operation Arid were a 42-year-old Melbourne man clocked at 149km/h near Allansford and a P-plater caught at 132km/h on the Foxhow Road. The Melbourne driver was fined $909 in his company car and will be without his licence for 12 months. "Main areas of concern continue to be probationary drivers and impaired, particularly drug, driving," Senior Sergeant Wheeler said. "We had a number of PBT sites set up around the region and they moved across the weekend. "When we are manning those sites we will always target probationary drivers. They are an 'at risk' group. "We've said in the past they are a concern and the driving behaviour at the weekend only confirmed that. Those drivers are subject to a zero alcohol limit. "There's no grey, it's black and white - no alcohol." "They as a group really need to try harder and we will continue to target young drivers in an effort to reduce road trauma." The road safety adviser said PBT sites on Monday were set up in Warrnambool's Mortlake Road and Raglan Parade for east-bound traffic, as well as Terang and Camperdown. "Even one drug or alcohol impaired driver is too many. We are all aware of the dangers of driving under the influence of illicit drugs or alcohol," he said. Senior Sergeant Wheeler said that fortunately there were no fatalities reported in the four days of Operation Arid in the south-west. "We did have one serious injury collision which resulted in non-life-threatening injuries," he said. "That collision happened at Woolsthorpe on Friday morning when the driver appears to have fallen asleep. "That incident is not associated with travelling traffic over the long weekend."

