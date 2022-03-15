news, latest-news,

An alert night shift sergeant swung into action when a silver Ford driver did a burnout just 50 metres from the Warrnambool police station. A police spokesman said the statewide long weekend police Operation Arid did not turn out too well for two drivers. The silver Ford was impounded for a month after the driver performed a burnout at the intersection of Koroit and Henna streets, near the police station. "Unfortunately for the driver this was in front of the night shift sergeant who intercepted the unregistered car," he said. "A blue ute was also impounded for the probationary driver having six people in a car designed for five, making it an overloaded vehicle. "Both cars impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1130 and the drivers will have an appointment with the magistrate in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on dates to be scheduled," he said. Both drivers face heavy fines and potential loss of their licences. Warrnambool police Acting Senior Sergeant Jason Dance said there were 14 people detected impaired driving, six were positive for drugs and eight over the alcohol limit from 3000 tests conducted in the region. "They were small numbers so that was really good," he said. "We were glad to detect those drivers before any harm was done. Overall we saw really good behaviour and safety results so we were very happy." Acting Senior Sergeant Dance said all available police resources were tasked with being involved in Operation Arid and a number of vehicles were impounded. "We were quite happy with the overall road safety operation results and really happy with the behaviour of people at the folk festival," he said. "There were some very minor issues. It was a really terrific atmosphere and something for us all to be proud of," he said. Anyone with information about poor driving behaviour is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, especially anyone with dash camera footage.

