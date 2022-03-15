news, latest-news,

Jack Lehmann is on the cusp of turning a successful cricket apprenticeship into a division one flag. Following his South West Cricket division one rising star recognition at the league's awards presentations this week, the Mortlake all-rounder credited his growth in recent years to the calibre of the teammates around him. "I've been learning from some pretty good cricketers in the last four or five years in the ones," he said. "And obviously reaping the rewards now." A concerted effort to hone in on his batting craft has profited the 20-year-old the most, culminating in Lehmann scoring his maiden first grade ton in round eight. "I've definitely been more of a bowler in the last four or five years but have worked a bit more on my batting," Lehmann said. "It's good to see a few runs coming through and hopefully that continues over the rest of my cricket journey." The metal fabricator apprentice is among the minority of his teammate who haven't won a flag with Mortlake. But he sees first-hand the positive direction the club is headed under a new wave of Cats. "We've probably got four or five players who are between 20 and 23 who have all played over the last three or four years," he said. "I think a few of the older blokes in the side are getting to that stage where they're either wanting to hang up the boots or feel they need to. "To have us younger boys start carrying a bit of the load has been really good this year." In the way of Lehmann's dream of a division one flag is Heytesbury Rebels, with the young Cat expecting a tough contest come Saturday's grand final. Asked if he could see a repeat of his breath-taking stat sheet from the Cats' last match against the Rebels - including 133, 3-29 and two catches - Lehmann chuckled: "If I could replicate that, it'd be very nice. "We always have good games against Heytesbury, they're a quality side and I'm pretty good mates with most of them," he said. "If we come away with the win, we'll be very happy." "And if I get my first one this week, it'll be a very special occasion."

