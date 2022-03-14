news, latest-news,

An one-off appearance to play alongside his son has culminated in Pomborneit's Simon Tolland taking out a division three Cricketer of the Year title. The former division one premiership player said the chance to play a game with son Finn, 15, lured him back out on the field after six to seven years hibernation. But one game soon turned to two, and eventually the opening batter produced a full season for the Bulls. "It's been really good to put some memories together (with Finn), I never thought I'd get that opportunity," he said. Tolland polled 15 votes ahead of Jason Harris on 14, while also topping the batting aggregate with his 435 runs. Earlier, junior Bookaar talent Wilba Cheeseman claimed the division three bowling aggregate award for his 20 scalps this season. In what was his first year of senior cricket, Cheeseman also made a division one debut and got the chance to play with dad Darren and brother Albie in the division three team. The 15-year-old's league award comes after he helped the combined Cobden-Mortlake Warrnambool and District Cricket Association side to an under-15 flag on Sunday. Simpson and Noorat will face off in the division three grand final at Terang on Saturday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/6a35e31e-2a1c-414c-95a7-d7f257bf6a87.jpg/r0_472_4870_3224_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg