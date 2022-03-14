news, latest-news,

EMERGING Warrnambool-trained filly Morrissette may be Adelaide bound after scoring a dogged maiden victory at her home track on Monday. Morrissette beat Under The Tassels by more than a length to win the 1400-metre race in her seventh race start. Trainer Simon Ryan said a start in the group one $500,000 Australasian Oaks at Morphettville on April 30 could be on the cards. "Morrissette has stayer written all over her," Ryan said. "She only had one track gallop leading into this race. I wanted to keep her fresh for her races. I'm confident she'll improve off that back of that win. "We'll look at running her in a fillies race over 1800 metres at Morphettville on April 9 and then we'll go straight into the Australian Oaks. Morrissette has come back into work a lot more seasoned after running some excellent races in the Ethereal Stakes and the VRC Oaks over Melbourne's spring carnival. "I'm confident she'll be up to the class of them in the Australian Oaks." Morrissette, a $200,000 purchase at the Gold Coast Yearling sales in 2020, took her stake earnings to more than $58,000. Talented jockey Will Gordon took the riding honours, booting home three of the eight winners. He was successful on Count Zero, Morrissette and Charlie's Tin. Meanwhile, Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde was happy with the performance of Aurora's Symphony in running seventh in the Adelaide Cup. Wilde said the wide barrier never helped champion jockey Damien Oliver win the 3200-metre race. "Drawing barrier 15 made it a tough task to win," Wilde said. "I thought it was a good ride by Ollie considering the circumstances and Aurora's Symphony was really brave. He's had a sensational campaign, winning the Colac and Launceston cups, on the way through."

