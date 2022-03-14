news, latest-news,

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has issued a severe thunderstorm warning on Monday afternoon for heavy rainfall for parts of Victoria, including the south-west. The heavy rain with slow moving thunderstorms is caused by a humid and unstable airmass which lies east of a trough of low pressure in the east of South Australia. The warning was issued at 4pm Monday and also includes parts of the Central, Mallee, North Central, North East, West and South Gippsland and Wimmera forecast districts. IN OTHER NEWS: "Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours," the Bureau said. "Locations which may be affected include Hamilton, Wonthaggi, Bright, Warragul, Moe and Mount Buller," it said. The BOM will issue another update at 7.05pm Monday. It comes as more than 900 properties are without power following outages at Port Fairy, Orford, Chocolyn, Weerite and Pomborneit on Monday afternoon. The State Emergency Service advises that people should: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cxHfELQxnFmSLDWweFfSBG/d92dc936-de67-4f3a-8629-203f58135651.jpg/r0_104_710_505_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg