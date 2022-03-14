Bureau of Meteorology issues weather warning for south-west region
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has issued a severe thunderstorm warning on Monday afternoon for heavy rainfall for parts of Victoria, including the south-west.
The heavy rain with slow moving thunderstorms is caused by a humid and unstable airmass which lies east of a trough of low pressure in the east of South Australia.
The warning was issued at 4pm Monday and also includes parts of the Central, Mallee, North Central, North East, West and South Gippsland and Wimmera forecast districts.
"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours," the Bureau said.
"Locations which may be affected include Hamilton, Wonthaggi, Bright, Warragul, Moe and Mount Buller," it said.
The BOM will issue another update at 7.05pm Monday.
It comes as more than 900 properties are without power following outages at Port Fairy, Orford, Chocolyn, Weerite and Pomborneit on Monday afternoon.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
- If driving conditions are dangerous, safely pull over away from trees, drains, low-lying areas and floodwater. Avoid travel if possible.
- Stay safe by avoiding dangerous hazards, such as floodwater, mud, debris, damaged roads and fallen trees.
- Be aware - heat, fire or recent storms may make trees unstable and more likely to fall when it's windy or wet.
- Check that loose items, such as outdoor settings, umbrellas and trampolines are safely secured. Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.
- Stay indoors and away from windows.
- If outdoors, move to a safe place indoors. Stay away from trees, drains, gutters, creeks and waterways.
- Stay away from fallen powerlines - always assume they are live.
- Be aware that in fire affected areas, rainfall run-off into waterways may contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks. Heavy rainfall may also increase the potential for landslides and debris across roads.
- Stay informed: Monitor weather warnings, forecasts and river levels at the Bureau of Meteorology website, and warnings through VicEmergency website/app/hotline.
