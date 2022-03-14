news, latest-news,

More than 900 homes and businesses in the Port Fairy area are without power following an outage on Monday afternoon. Powercor is investigating the cause of the main outage which has left 911 Port Fairy addresses without power. A second outage, also in Port Fairy, is believed to be due to storm activity. IN OTHER NEWS: Customers in Port Fairy and rural areas further north including Orford have been affected. The outage comes at the end of a big weekend for the town, which hosted the widely-acclaimed Port Fairy Folk Festival during the long weekend. The energy giant initially estimated power would be restored to Port Fairy homes and businesses by 6pm Monday, but later revised that to 8pm Monday. In a separate outage, four customers in Pomborneit, four addresses in Chocolyn and eight properties in Weerite have also been affected. Powercor is investigating the outage and has estimated power will be restored by 11.30pm Monday. Powercor has been contacted for more information about the outages. More to come.

