news, latest-news,

Update: 6.35pm Monday Powercor has confirmed 432 customers in the Terang area lost power at 5.25pm Monday. A Powercor spokesman said the latest outage was due to "suspected storm damage". He said power was expected to be "progressively restored" in the area throughout Monday evening. Earlier: 6.20pm Monday Powercor crews have almost restored most customers impacted by a power outage in Port Fairy. A Powercor spokesman said the final 83 customers were expected to be restored by 7.30pm. "Outages in parts of western Victoria this evening are being caused by storm damage, particularly lightening," the spokesman said. "Powercor is updating customers on restoration times directly via SMS and updated information is also available on our website," he said. Earlier: 5.30pm Monday More of the south-west is without power, with parts of the Moyne and Corangamite shires experiencing outages on Monday afternoon. Powercor listed further outages on Monday afternoon in areas including Ellerslie, Terang, Cobrico, Bookaar, The Sisters, Framlingham, Noorat, Noorat East, Naroghid, Glenormiston South, Glenormiston South Gnotuk, Kolora, Boorcan, Dixie, Ecklin South, Laang, Panmure and Cudgee. About 430 properties in the above areas are without power, with Powercor estimating services will be restored by 7.30pm Monday. It appears the outage isn't widespread, with some homes and businesses unaffected. Areas most hit by the outage include Noorat with 131 customers without power, Glenormiston South with 87 properties without power, Boorcan and Glenormiston North each have 63 customers without power, and Terang with 51 properties. Other areas listed above have less than 10 properties affected. Power has been restored to almost all Port Fairy and Orford properties, with only 85 properties of the 900-plus properties still without power. The remaining Moyne Shire properties' power supply is expected to be restored by 7.30pm. It comes as the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issued a severe thunderstorm warning on Monday afternoon for heavy rainfall for parts of Victoria, including the south-west. Earlier: 4.20pm Monday More than 900 homes and businesses in the Port Fairy area are without power following an outage on Monday afternoon. Powercor is investigating the cause of the main outage which has left 911 Port Fairy addresses without power. A second outage, also in Port Fairy, is believed to be due to storm activity. IN OTHER NEWS: Customers in Port Fairy and rural areas further north including Orford have been affected. The outage comes at the end of a big weekend for the town, which hosted the widely-acclaimed Port Fairy Folk Festival during the long weekend. The energy giant initially estimated power would be restored to Port Fairy homes and businesses by 6pm Monday, but later revised that to 8pm Monday. In a separate outage, four customers in Pomborneit, four addresses in Chocolyn and eight properties in Weerite have also been affected. Powercor is investigating the outage and has estimated power will be restored by 11.30pm Monday. Powercor has been contacted for more information about the outages. More to come. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cxHfELQxnFmSLDWweFfSBG/2309d480-a187-45d0-b745-73588d4f7c35.jpg/r1_15_567_335_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg