Seventh-generation dairy farmer Danielle Wright is making it her mission to pass on her knowledge to a growing number of young women in the region interested in a career in agriculture. Ms Wright, from Panmure, is one of 125 industry experts who've signed up to become a TAFE teacher as part of a state government incentive to bolster the education workforce amid high student enrolments. She said the majority of her classes were attended by young women. "We have a lot of females," she said. "I'm involved in a high school program as well and there are so many girls coming through - there's 30 in the class and there's only six boys there, so a high number of females. Then in my South West TAFE class it's about 50-50." Ms Wright said after having her second child, teaching gave her the flexibility to remain in the industry while gravitating away from hands-on work. "A couple of years ago I did my diploma with the hopes of getting off farm but still being within the industry," she said. "I saw the position advertised which I thought was an interesting way of getting involved with young people in the industry which is a passion of mine. Agriculture isn't shown as such a great pathway for young women to get into and a lot of the time I find there's a stereotype that in dairy you're a farmers wife. "There's a lot of real good that happens in the dairy industry. I'm showing young women you don't have to be a hands-on farmer to be in it, there are roles like nutritionists and consultants - there are a lot of avenues to get into the industry."
PASSION: Panmure dairy farmer Danielle Wright is helping young women into careers in agriculture. Picture: Morgan Hancock
