news, latest-news,

ILLOWA racehorse breeders Leo and Maureen Dwyer are thrilled with the prospect of their home-bred galloper Just Folk running in the $3 million group one Doncaster Handicap at Randwick on April 2. Just Folk was guaranteed a start in the famous race with a victory in Saturday's $200,000 group 2 Ajax Stakes at Rosehill. Trained by Bendigo trainer Josh Julius (grandson of Leo and Maureen Dwyer), Just Folk defeated hot favourite Ellesburg by a short neck in the 1500-metre race. Leo Dwyer said the win by Just Folk in the Ajax Stakes was exciting. "It's a great training effort by Josh to take Just Folk up to Rosehill and win a group race," the veteran horseman said. "Just Folk is starting to build an imposing record. We're only little hobby breeders. Maureen and I just potter around breeding one or two. Just Folk has now won two group two races, which is beyond our wildest dreams when we started breeding horses to think we would have a group winner. He's had two starts in group one races, namely the Cantala Stakes at Flemington last November and the Orr Stakes, a few weeks ago, and, on each occasion, he's run honest races. The Doncaster Handicap is a time-honoured race on the Australian racing calendar. Just Folk seems to go better once there's a bit of give in the track. We've got our fingers crossed he'll get a track with plenty of give in it for the Doncaster." Dwyer, who was a clerk-of-the-course at Warrnambool for more than 50 years, said there are more relations to Just Folk who would run in the future. "I think it's all about giving horses time to mature," he said. "I feel too many people run horses when they have not matured. The horses are just too young and are always being rushed. The people are just looking for a quick investment for their money, but it doesn't always work out like that when you're dealing with horses." The lightly-raced five-year-old has won more than $500,000 in stakemoney from his 19 starts, which have produced six wins. Symon Wilde has bypassed plans to run his emerging stayer, Tralee Rose, in the autumn, preferring to set the mare for staying races during the spring. Tralee Rose, the winner of last year's Geelong Cup, injured herself in running ninth behind Verry Elleegant in the Melbourne Cup but Wilde said the five-year-old has made a full recovery from the injuries. "She got galloped on in the Melbourne Cup," the Warrnambool trainer said. "She suffered a laceration to her hind leg. She's right as rain now. "We had thought of running her in the Andrew Ramsden Stakes at Flemington in May. "The winner of that race gets a golden ticket into the Melbourne Cup. "We weighed up all our options about the Ramsden, but, on second thoughts, we decided to give her a good break. She's spelled very well and will be back in work in April before we set her for races over the spring." From her 16 starts, Tralee Rose has won six races and collected more than $900,000 in stakemoney for her connections. Racing lost one of its biggest fans, with the passing of John McMahon in Warrnambool last Thursday. Mr McMahon, 86, was a familiar face working as a bookmaker at race meetings across the south-west district for more than 30 years. He was acknowledged as an astute judge of horse-flesh and often was the first bookie to put up prices for each race. Mr McMahon also worked as a bookie at local greyhound meetings on Thursday nights. The father of three, who will be remembered as a very generous person, played football for Old Collegians, where he was a member of its 1956 premiership side. He had a stint of footy with South Warrnambool and then spent a year as coach at Russell's Creek before starting his bookmaking career while working in the office at Repco. Deepest sympathy is extended to the McMahon family at this sad time. Group one winning Warrnambool trainer Aaron Purcell hopes to run his handy galloper Guizot at Flemington this Saturday after two mishaps for the imported galloper over the last fortnight. Guizot was to have a run at Wangaratta and Edenhope over the past two weeks but both meetings were called off under different circumstances. "We travelled up to Wangaratta with Guizot for its cup meeting, and the next minute, it got called off because of heavy rain," Purcell said. "On Saturday, we went to Edenhope and a small section of the track gave way in one of the early races, which forced that meeting to be called off. "It's been very frustrating to travel away and not get a run but I'm confident we will not have any problems at Flemington. We've entered him for a 2000 metre race." Guizot has won nine of his 75 starts. Apprentice jockey Tayla Childs will spend nine days on the sidelines after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge at Cranbourne. Childs' suspension begins at midnight on March 13 and ends midnight March 20. Stewards rated the incident in the lower range before handing down the penalty. SO YOU SEE: huge run to finish in fourth place in a 1600-metre race on Saturday. Having only his second start, So You See can only improve on the back of that effort. ARTORIUS: forget he ran in the Newmarket. Just jot his name into your little black book but the biggest problem is everyone else saw his unlucky run on Saturday and punters will take under the odds. KISSONALLFORCHEEKS: impressive winner at Flemington. She'll have plenty of admirers after that win. DAISIES: resumed with a nice run in town. She's lightly-raced and can only improve with that run under her belt. CHELOON: impressive maiden winner at Warrnambool on Monday. She was well-backed to win the 1200-metre race. One would expect she'll be competitive in better class races in the future.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/aff5eff3-472e-4063-abb4-989b98256d74.jpg/r0_216_4115_2541_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg