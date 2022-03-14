news, latest-news,

A Warrnambool man has been remanded in custody charged with drug offences after it was alleged he was selling ecstasy at a Port Fairy hotel. The 43-year-old man was ejected from the Star Of The West Hotel late on Sunday night and taken into custody by police, who searched him. It's alleged he was found in possession of ecstasy and cannabis, interviewed, charged with trafficking and then remanded in custody. The man was charged with trafficking ecstasy, possessing both ecstasy and cannabis and two counts of possessing a controlled weapon within the vicinity of a licensed premise. He is expected to appear in Warrnambool court on Tuesday for a bail/remand hearing. Port Fairy police Sergeant Dave Walkley said considering the large number of people in Port Fairy for the folk festival that the crowds were generally extremely well behaved. It's understood that some underage youths who illegally entered the folk festival venue were ejected by event security. Sergeant Walkley said two youths were transported to the Port Fairy police station and their parents contacted so they could be collected. He said investigations into an underage male being on licensed premises on Friday night were continuing. Crowds at local hotels were down on Friday night and security was made easier on Saturday and Sunday nights as they were ticketed events which led to crowds of up to 700 at The Star Of The West Hotel. The police officer said there were more problems with people being ejected by security, who were trying to re-entered the premises, than underage youths. The sergeant said a number of penalty notices were also issued to underage youths in the streets for possession and consumption of alcohol. Another youth was charged with littering after smashing a glass stubbie on the Sackville Street roadway near police officers. He said there was also a report of a broken window and a handbag handed in to police which contained a large knife. "Investigations into those minor incidents are ongoing, but considering the volume of people in the town, overall the behaviour was really good," Sergeant Walkley said. "People were enjoying their freedoms and themselves. I understand there may also have been a couple of drivers intercepted with drugs in their system. "There were preliminary alcohol and drug sites set up each day as part of statewide police Operation Arid over the long weekend." IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/a82b07a0-2049-45e7-8fcb-73a57aaf0e51.jpg/r0_136_5184_3065_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg