There were plenty of happy tails in town as dog owners keen to show off their pooches flocked to the largest trials held outside of Melbourne on the weekend. It was the first time Warrnambool Dog Training School's Obedience & Rally Trials received the green light to go ahead in two years, following reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Trial secretary Gordon Baldwin said the event at Harris Street Reserve was a huge success. "It went really well, it was the first one we've been able to hold since COVID-19," Mr Baldwin said. "The March trial in 2020 was our last one and everything was shut down after that. This was our first one back in a couple of years. "It was really good, we had 1317 entries which equated to about 121 people down there. "It's the largest trial outside of Melbourne and you could probably say it's the largest trial in Victoria." IN OTHER NEWS: The agility and jumping event kicked off at 8.30am while the obedience and rally round began at 9.00am. All canine entrants were separated according to height from small to large, before being divided into experience levels with ribbon prizes for first, second and third place.

