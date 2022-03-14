news, latest-news,

A driver in a company car will have a lot of explaining to do after being intercepted at 149km/h on the Princes Highway near Allansford. A police spokesman said members detected the Ford Territory travelling east at 149km/h on the Princes Highway in Allansford on Sunday morning at 7.20am. "Police intercepted the vehicle and spoke to the driver, whose reason for 'putting the foot into it' was to create distance between himself and the car behind as it was following too close," he said. "The driver was issued with a $909 fine and a 12-month licence suspension." A P-plater was also caught on the Foxhow Road at the weekend doing 132km/h. The driver was intercepted on Saturday in the 100km/h zone. A spokesman said the driver's excuse was pretty original. "This P1 licence holder was caught on Foxhow Road at Leslie Manor travelling at 132km/h in a 100km/h zone," he said. "His excuse was the road is long and boring. It's certainly going to be boring with no licence for the three-month suspension period." The intercepts were part of Operation Arid, a statewide road policing operation aimed at keeping the community safe on Victorian roads over the Labour Day long weekend. Operation Arid will run until midnight Monday.

