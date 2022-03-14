news, latest-news,

UPDATE, Tuesday, 7.55am: Two Hamilton people are expected to be charged on summons with torching a hatchback in Cavendish. Police have confirmed the duo, a man in his 30s and a woman in his 20s, were arrested on Monday late in the morning. They were interviewed and are expected to be charged on summons with causing criminal damage by fire - arson. Investigations into two incidents of evading police in Horsham and Hamilton on Sunday are ongoing. Anyone with information is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Monday, at 11.58am: Police have taken two Hamilton people into custody following investigations into a hatchback allegedly being torched in Cavendish. Hamilton police Acting Sergeant Roger McClure said the duo, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, were currently assisting police with their inquiries. Earlier: Hamilton and Horsham police will make inquiries after a vehicle which evaded police in both cities was found allegedly burnt-out in Cavendish. Hamilton police Acting Sergeant Roger McClure said the hatchback was found in Cavendish at 5am on Monday and it's likely it was deliberately torched. Police said the same vehicle allegedly evaded officers in Horsham during the early hours of Sunday. It was then involved in a similar alleged incident on the outskirts of Hamilton later that morning. An alert was put out for the vehicle and a car fire was reported at Cavendish early Monday morning that turned out to be the same hatchback. Residents were alerted after hearing the fire burning and causing popping sounds. Acting Sergeant McClure said it was not known if the vehicle had been stolen but officers would be making inquiries on Monday. Anyone with information is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. At 10.40am: A white Holden Commodore sedan was found burnt-out in Nelson at the weekend. Detective Sergeant Jason von Tunk, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said the stolen vehicle was seen parked in Nelson's Leek Street about 7am on Saturday. It was engulfed in flames and witnesses contacted emergency services. Country Fire Authority volunteers attended and put out the flames. The vehicle was stolen from Nelson, torch across the road from where it was stolen and the owners are from north Adelaide. The owner reported the car stolen on Friday night. Detective Sergeant von Tunk said police had reports that a man was seen in the area about the time of the car theft and again when the fire was lit. "Any witnesses who saw anything suspicious overnight Friday are requested to contact Portland police station on 5522 1500 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000," he said. "The vehicle had been fitted with false plates and there was a man seen in the area. We are viewing the cause of the fire as suspicious," he said.

