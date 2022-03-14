news, latest-news,

Today across the south-west will be humid, partly cloudy with a medium (60 per cent) chance of showers. There's also the chance of a thunderstorm. The wind will be south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h tending south to south-easterly 25 to 35 km/h in the early afternoon then shifting north-easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures across the region will be in the mid to high 20s, with Warrnambool expecting 25 degrees, Hamilton 26, Portland and Port Fairy 21 and Colac 25. There's showers tipped on every day this week. A ridge of high pressure is established to the south of Victoria, while a broad low pressure trough lies inland. A series of upper troughs will approach Victoria from the west during Monday and Tuesday, while the ridge consolidates to a strong high located south-east of Tasmania. A cold front crossing the Bight will approach western Victoria on Wednesday night, moving across the state on Thursday as another high develops over the Bight. Tomorrow Warrnambool is expecting a top of 25 degrees with an 80 per cent chance of rain, between three and nine millimetres. Wednesday's maximum will be about 28 degrees with a per cent chance of showers, Thursday will be 25 degrees with a 50 per cent of showers, Friday 20 with a 60 per cent chance of showers and Saturday 21 with a 40 per cent chance of a shower.

