WARRNAMBOOL trainers Daniel Bowman and Tom Dabernig led in winners at Flemington while the powerful Ciaron Maher stable tasted success at Rosehill and Flemington on Saturday. Fortunate Kiss, who was unlucky at her last run, hung on to take out a $130,000 three-year-old race for Bowman. The group one-winning trainer said Fortunate Kiss deserved the win over Cardigan Queen in the 1400-metre race. "Fortunate Kiss was unlucky last time," Bowman told The Standard. "She's a promising filly. I think there's still plenty of improvement in her. We've always had a high opinion of her." Flying Mascot won her third group three race for Dabernig in scoring an impressive victory in Saturday's Matron Stakes. "Flying Mascot is just so honest," he said. "Flying Mascot has won two of her last three starts in this campaign. She ran well in the spring but I think she's running better in this preparation. "We'll head to Moonee Valley for the Sunline Stakes for her next start." Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, had their third group one winner in three weeks with Lighthouse's win in the Coolmore Classic at Rosehill. Ruthless Kahn got up in the last couple of strides to win a group three race for the powerful training combination at Flemington. "The stable is having a great run," Maher said. "Having three group one winners in three weeks is a wonderful result for our owners and the stable." Lighthouse's victory gave Maher his 23rd group one victory.

