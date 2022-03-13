news, latest-news,

Brenten Farrer has successfully defended his 360ci Victorian Sprintcars Championship at Simpson Speedway on Saturday night. From position two the Bendigo driver led all but the opening two laps of the 30-lap A-Main to lap half the field and secure a victory. Sharing the podium was Simpson's John Vogels, who moved from fourth to second, and Chris Solomon, who battled from ninth into third. Farrer has not been out of the placings at the championships since 2017 and was ecstatic with his efforts. "I'm stoked," Farrer said. "When I got the lead, I thought, I'm not giving anyone a sniff. "I'm rapt to go back-to-back. It's a big team effort and I couldn't be happier right now." The next race meeting at Simpson Speedway will be on March 26. MORE SPORT:

