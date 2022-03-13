Cobden Vintage rally hailed a huge success

news, latest-news,

The Cobden Vintage Rally was held just before the state was locked down in 2021. This year, the event was bigger and better, according to committee member Marg Trigg. She said there was a great atmosphere, with people travelling from all over Victoria and interstate. "It's going so well - we've had so many people through - we're so pleased," Mrs Trigg said. "The new steam engines have been very popular." Mrs Trigg said the tractor pull drew a large crowd, while the vintage cars and trucks were also popular. People young and old enjoyed watching stationary engines in action and marvelling at the model train displays. Mrs Trigg said the dedicated group of volunteers who held the event were extremely happy with the crowds. She said there were so many community members who chipped in to help make the event a success. "Things have grown in the past 12 months and we've had lots of campers, she said. "Everyone is so happy to be out and about." Mrs Trigg said committee members felt lucky their event had not missed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Last year, within hours of the event finishing, the state was closed down," she said. "We were very lucky and there's a bigger crowd this year. "It has been wonderful."

