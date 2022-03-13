news, latest-news,

CHAMPION jockey Damien Oliver has been booked to ride the Symon Wilde-trained Aurora's Symphony in the $300,000 group two Adelaide Cup on Monday. Wins in the Colac and Launceston cups at his last two starts helped Wilde decide to accept with Aurora's Symphony in South Australia's feature flat race over 3200 metres. The Warrnambool-based trainer is hoping Oliver will produce riding magic after the lightly-raced five-year-old drew barrier 15. "It's not an ideal barrier but there's nothing we can do about it," Wilde told The Standard. "Our biggest worry is the wide gate. There's no need for us to give instructions to Ollie on how to ride Aurora's Symphony. "Ollie's one of the greatest jockeys and Aurora's Symphony is an easy horse to ride. "Ollie's manager phoned up and asked if he could ride Aurora's Symphony after Harry Coffey, who rode him in the Colac Cup, took another ride in Monday's race. We jumped at the chance to have Ollie." The early betting markets rate Aurora's Symphony an $8 chance. Koroit-based jockey Declan Bates is the rider for Future Score in the cup. Meanwhile, Warrnambool hosts an eight-race program on Monday. Top Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith has numerous runners at the meeting including the impressive last-start Hamilton maiden winner Bellman. Underrated jockey Jarrod Fry has been booked for five rides for the Smith stable and among his mounts are Bellman which he won on at his debut.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/63723884-984d-41d0-8365-60042b922b99.jpg/r0_92_1804_1111_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg