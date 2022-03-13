Warrnambool police impound two cars, three caught drink driving

news, latest-news,

Warrnambool police have reminded people to obey the road rules, with two cars impounded in the early hours of Sunday morning. Acting Sergeant Reagan Silich, of Warrnambool police, said a 19-year-old man was intercepted in Lava Street at 3.30am on Sunday with six passengers. His headlights were not turned on and he was not displaying his P-plates, Acting Sergeant Silich said. A second man attracted the attention of police when he decided to do a burn-out at the Koroit Street/Henna Street roundabout at 4.45am. Acting Sergeant Silich said police officers witnessed the act and the man had his 1999 Ford Sedan impounded. The registration was also cancelled. He slammed the behaviour as dangerous. Police completed a number of random breath tests, with three people returning positive readings. One man recorded a low reading after drinking the night before. "If you've been drinking the night before, be wary that you may still be over the limit the next morning," he said.

