Long-serving Warrnambool ten pin bowler Trish Beasley says remaining focused on the bigger picture was imperative in the association's hunt for a Country Cup victory. Making her 37th cup appearance over the Labour Day weekend, Beasley said a team-first mentality was critical to snapping up as many points as possible. "You're not only bowling for yourself, you're trying to get your team up as well," she said. "If someone is flat, you're trying to get them going. It's very hard to get five bowlers flying at the same time." With seven points on the line in each game - five allocated to head-to-head match-ups and another two awarded for an overall team win - Beasley said it was important not to let the head drop in a match. "The main figure is the overall, because it's worth two points," she said. "You've got head-to-head but if you're not going to get your point, you've still got to fill your frames to add to the bottom figure. "You try and accumulate as many pins as you can. You can win one or two head-to-heads but still win the overall. So you never give up." After two days of competitive play at Great Ocean Ten Pin Bowling, Warrnambool remains well in the mix for a Cup berth as of Sunday afternoon. The women's ranked fourth behind Bendigo, Latrobe Valley and Geelong after 12 of their 18 games, while the men were sixth after 11. With the women's and men's teams alternating use of the alleys over the weekend, the final day of play on Monday is expected to be jammed-packed with nerves and excitement. "Everyone will be in here (on Monday)," Beasley said. "It's the end of the tournament and if it's really close, it's a great atmosphere with the men and women behind each other."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/e5bb739c-3a43-4b56-a989-ca46c05ad564.jpg/r0_227_3802_2375_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg