The junior alliance between Cobden and Mortlake continues to gather steam in the Warrnambool District and Cricket Association. The two South West Cricket clubs combined under-15 team triumphed in Sunday's WDCA grand final over Merrivale, with many of its players celebrating back-to-back flags after also snagging last year's under-13 premiership. For captain and top age player Jonty Robertson though, it was his first taste of the ultimate success. "It's the first premiership for me, so it feels pretty good," he said. "The year, it's been really good, we won all but one game. We bowled and fielded well and (Merrivale) struggled to score on us. That's what won us the game." Robertson, on his part, was crucial to his team's triumph at Walter Oval, knocking 30 from 66 deliveries to set up a solid opening partnership with Wilba Cheeseman (49no). Robertson was rewarded with player of the match. With several players standing up throughout the clash though, the umpires revealed it was Robertson's screaming catch of Archer Boyle that sealed the accolade. "Merrivale were trying to go the tonk and one of them mishit it," he said. "I caught it with a one-handed dive." Despite losing to the Tigers three weeks ago in a 25-over qualifying final, Cobden-Mortlake proved economical in the extended 45-over grand final format. Coach Leigh Walsh said he was proud of the way his whole team played. "As a team they bowled and field really well," he said. "We couldn't have asked any more of them. (Merrivale) are a good outfit, they are a side we look up to. We played them a couple weeks ago and they towelled us up pretty well but we went back and did a bit of homework." After limiting the Tigers to 6-116, it took until the final five overs for Cheeseman and Parker Walsh to reel in the premiership winning runs with five wickets in hand. "We knew as long as we held our wickets early, and Jonty and Wilba were able to do that," the coach said. "Having wickets in hand made it a lot easier to chase a few runs." With two junior premierships in as many years, Walsh said Cobden and Mortlake's partnership was proving its worth. "It's given us a bit of exposure and given these kids exposure against better cricketers," he said. "So that they try and go to the next level and improve themselves. And it shows even at Country Week level, we're able to compete a bit better as South West." Walsh also thanked the parents for their efforts, with players featuring at both the WDCA and SWC level. MORE SPORT:

