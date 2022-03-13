news, latest-news,

Steph Townsend has played her hand in ensuring Melbourne Cricket Club's dominance in Women's Premier Cricket. With the club winning earlier under-18s, Premier Twos and Premier Threes flags, it was up to Townsend and her Premier Firsts teammates to cap off a perfect season with a win of its own over Carlton on Sunday. After limiting its rivals to 135, Melbourne went on to secure the flag with a winning score in just over 30 overs. "It's pretty surreal," Townsend said. "To finish on top of the ladder and reward ourselves the way we have is brilliant. "Not that there was any pressure to get the job done but it was sort of in the back of the mind it would be a nice feeling to win and celebrate with the twos and threes." Playing on Albert Ground, Melbourne put itself in a strong position early, dismissing Carlton in its 47th over. With Townsend setting up the final run out of Madison Albers, the Nirranda cricketer then went to work opening MCC's batting. With Townsend's team-high knock of 41 from 70 deliveries lifting Melbourne to 112 before her dismissal, ironically a runout by Albers, Hayleigh Brennan and Elly Donald then went on to finish the job. "It was a really good batting deck and given we weren't chasing a large total, I was able to get myself into an innings," Townsend said. "It was nice to get the win with the girls and contribute what I did."

