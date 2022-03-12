news, latest-news,

As thousands are expected to attend Port Fairy's Folk Festival this weekend, revellers are being told to enjoy themselves but to also act responsibly amid heavy police presence. Koroit police Sergeant Patrick Day said people had so far behaved well, but authorities would not be letting their guard down. "Over the entirety of the events there's going to be a really strong police presence in Port Fairy and the surrounding towns," Sergeant Day said. "Not only with the Folk Festival but also traffic operations - you're going to see a lot of breath testing and a lot of police on foot in and around Port Fairy and the Folk Festival. "Our message is just for everyone to drive respectfully and be aware there's going to be a lot more traffic. Enjoy yourselves at the event but act responsibly."

