The Standard profiles the 15 players and coaches from the south-west set to feature in the AFL season, which kicks off on Wednesday night: Jeremy Cameron (Geelong) The Cats will be hoping the soft-tissue injuries are well and truly behind the star forward this season after a frustrating run in 2021. The Dartmoor export's first season at the Cattery after crossing from the GWS Giants was still terrific, contributing 39 goals from 15 matches after a bout of hamstring setbacks as his side played in another preliminary final. But as 'Jezza' potentially gears up for goal 500 in 2022, there is every reason to believe the left-footer can be at his devastating best. The 28-year-old hasn't missed a beat during the pre-season and will be ready to fire against Essendon. Leon Cameron (GWS Giants) Out of contract at the end of this season, the Giants coach enters 2022 with some pressure and undoubtedly speculation surrounding his future. But the 49-year-old originally from Caramut and the South Warrnambool Football Club guided the Giants to finals last season, winning an elimination final against Sydney by a point but falling in the semis to Geelong. All after starting the season at zero and three. The former Western Bulldog and Richmond defender has an impressive coaching record of 87 wins, 70 losses and three draws with a grand final appearance in 2019, but needs to once again get his side in the hunt for an inaugural premiership. Josh Corbett (Gold Coast) It looms as a vital season for the North Warrnambool Eagles export, who enters his fourth season on the Suns' list. With Ben King going down in the pre-season with a serious knee injury, the time is now for the crafty forward to shoulder more responsibility in Stuart Dew's agile forward line. The 25-year-old has 25 games next to his name for a return of 23 goals including an impressive 2021 season which saw him find more confidence at the level. His pre-season form alongside recruit Mabior Chol suggests the two could form a lethal combination this year. Ben Cunnington (North Melbourne) One of Princetown's favourite sons, the contested ball winning machine is not expected to be available for the early stages of the season as he continues his recovery from a secondary recurrence of testicular cancer. The two-time Syd Barker medalist returned to the club's Arden Street base during the pre-season session on February 3 to catch up with teammates, but a timeline is still unknown on his availability to train and play. Sean Darcy (Fremantle) The reigning Doig medalist is coming off a sublime 2021 season, shouldering the responsibility in the ruck to emerge as one of the AFL's dominant big men. In a showcase of his all-around ability both at stoppage level and around the ground, Darcy was ranked sixth for hit-outs last season across the competition and averaged 16.6 disposals per match. The born-and-raised Cobden boy's challenge is to back it up as his Dockers seek to burst back into the AFL finals after finishing 11th in 2021 with 10 wins and 12 losses. Despite nursing a minor thumb injury just weeks before the opening round, the 23-year-old former number 38 draft pick is ready and raring for the first bounce of the ball in 2022. Willem Drew (Port Adelaide) There was little to fault from the Koroit export last season, with the emerging midfielder playing every game for the Power in his fourth season to average a tick under 18 disposals and become a vital cog of the engine room. The 23-year-old three-time Saints premiership player as a junior also laid an incredible 164 tackles and 94 clearances last season, an indicator of his worth to Ken Hinkley's side. Expect the inside midfielder - fresh off a contract extension on the eve of the season - to settle in under the nose of first choice ruck Scott Lycett in the opening round clash against the Brisbane Lions at the Gabba on Saturday March 19. MORE SPORT: Ken Hinkley (Port Adelaide) There was little doubting Ken Hinkley's mindset when he was grilled by reporters just weeks out from the season. "You know what drives anyone who is in the game, is ultimate success," he declared. "And that is what drives me and this club. This club believes in winning premierships and we set out in '22 to win the premiership." The Camperdown export and current Power coach knows that 2022 is a massive season for his club after the 71-point preliminary loss to the Bulldogs last season and understands eyes will be on how the group responds. Jamaine Jones (West Coast) Crisis creates opportunity and for Portland export Jamaine Jones there's plenty of it this season. The 23-year-old enjoyed an impressive pre-season out west and will be looking to break into the injury-depleted Eagles midfield in 2022 and build on the promise after 15 games last season as a small forward. The fleet-footed former Cat who was plucked out of the Hampden league in the 2016 rookie draft enters his third season at the club so there will undoubtedly be more expectation on him to take another step in his development. Rowan Marshall (St Kilda) Finally back to full fitness after a frustrating run of injuries curtailed him in 2021, the gun St Kilda ruckman will be a crucial part of the Saints' quest to return to finals. Perhaps now entering the peak of his powers as a big man, the proud Portland export is 65 games into an already impressive career and will be looking to lead the ruck division while also spending time up forward in patches. The ex-Greater Western Victorian Rebel has the mobility required for a modern ruckman to enter the elite category alongside the likes of Max Gawn, Brodie Grundy and Nic Naitanui but will need to stay healthy and have support around him. After being carefully managed through pre-season with Paddy Ryder unlikely to play round one, expect the 26-year-old to bounce into the season as fresh as he's ever been. Hugh McCluggage (Brisbane) Widely regarded as one of the premier wingman in the competition, the South Warrnambool export finished second in the Lions' best and fairest after a standout campaign. Much like his side, it's now time to take a further step and seriously challenge for the premiership after a few near misses in recent seasons. The smooth-moving former Greater Western Victorian Rebel has been working hard on his finishing on goal through pre-season having kicked 64 goals and 81 behinds across his career so far and if he can improve in that area can jump up into the top echelon of AFL players. Zach Merrett (Essendon) It looms as a vital season for not only Essendon as the club seeks to break its infamous finals drought but also for the Cobden export who has returned as sole vice-captain. The famous club enters its 150th year this season and the left-footer - a three-time Crichton medalist - will play a major part if the Bombers are to return to the promised land. Widely regarded as one of the elite field kicks in the competition, added midfield depth through the trade and draft table could see the dual All-Australian spend some more time across half-back as he did during the pre-season matches. Gary Rohan (Geelong) The dangerous goal kicker enjoyed his most prolific season to date in 2021 and recently signed a contract extension, snaring 32 goals to move within touching distance of 200 this season. But the Cobden export faces a delayed start to the season after ongoing issues with a back injury and will need to build training loads before he is considered. When the right-footer does return to Chris Scott's side, which could be as early round two, he'll need to re-discover his form from the early rounds of 2021. Lewis Taylor (Sydney) The former Rising Star winner from Terang Mortlake faces a potentially career-defining season. With star small forward Tom Papley going down before round one with a serious hamstring injury, the 27-year-old will be hoping to find a way into an already settled side after just 11 games in two seasons since crossing from Brisbane. Taylor was initially delisted from the Swans in the off-season, but was redrafted in the rookie draft and will need to fight his way into the side. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (Western Bulldogs) Bulldogs premiership coach Luke Beveridge conceded on the eve of the season that the former number one draft pick was "going to take some time" to get used to the demands of AFL football. In his first season in 2021, the South Warrnambool export played five games and kicked seven goals but expectations would need to be tapered this year according to Beveridge. The former Western Bulldogs NGA graduate, 19, has talent to burn but don't expect him to feature early in the season rather build more confidence through the VFL. Sam Walsh (Cobden/Carlton) The smooth-moving midfielder hasn't been able to keep out of the headlines this off-season, named co-vice captain of Carlton after three sublime seasons at AFL level. But fresh after inking a four-year contract extension in the pre-season, the Cobden export went down with the dreaded syndesmosis injury during match simulation and is expected to miss at least the first month of the season. The reigning John Nicholls medal winner and All-Australian is arguably the Blues' most important player behind skipper Patrick Cripps, so the club is not expected to rush his return rather prepare the ball-winning gun to get back to his best at the right time.

