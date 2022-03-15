news, latest-news,

The $108.15 million Twelve Apostles precinct project is one step closer to reality after an award-winning architect was appointed to design its first phase. Grimshaw Architects will work with Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation to re-develop and protect the Twelve Apostles, the Shipwreck Coast and the Great Ocean Road as an important cultural and natural tourist destination. As part of the works, the Twelve Apostles precinct will include a new visitor experience centre that will form the gateway to the Shipwreck Coast as in line with the Shipwreck Coast masterplan. Other planned works include a new Twelve Apostles viewing deck and amphitheatre, safer access and a lookout at the Gibson Steps, and improved trails, revegetation and a new weather protection pod at Loch Ard Gorge. IN OTHER NEWS: Member for Wannon Dan Tehan said it was a huge win for the south-west. "The appointment of Grimshaw Architects as the head designer for the coastal works is a significant step and will bring key stakeholders across the region together to have input on the design of the package of coastal projects. "The development of the Twelve Apostles into a world class tourism spot is a huge win for the region. The tourism opportunities it will bring are set to provide an ongoing boost to the local economy." South-west residents are expected to be consulted on concept designs later in the year. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134792786/1112a28d-dff7-420b-95df-845fbd8b132b.jpg/r64_0_678_347_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg