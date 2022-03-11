news, latest-news, sport, cricket, pomborneit

There's a noticeable shift in the air come finals time. For four South West Cricket rivals the time is now to shelve everything that's happened during the regular season and focus on what's important - winning two more games of cricket and hoisting the cup in the air as premiers. S.A Wright Oval will play host to Mortlake's semi-final against Bookaar on Saturday, with the Cats undoubtedly entering the finals series as the team to beat after a superb season. "I am really excited, it's what your season comes down to," Cats skipper Todd Robertson said. "For us, it's business as usual, we've had some good sessions this week. It's just about backing our ability and performing on the day." Robertson described the Pelicans as a "dangerous" opponent with the likes of star all-rounder Fraser Lucas and Simon Baker but said the key was to play simple cricket. "Anyone in this competition can beat anyone on any day," he said. "Fraser and Simon are ones to watch, but their kids can do some damage too. "The key with the ball is to bowl with discipline. We have a saying at the club and it's to play 'boring cricket', so we'll look to just wait for mistakes." MORE SPORT: Only 20 minutes down the road at Terang, Pomborneit - just two wins away from an extraordinary four premierships on the trot - takes on Heytesbury Rebels. The Bulls - division one champions in 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 - have been in this position before and know what it takes to win finals. "We're feeling really good as a side, we feel we've hit some good form and the last few years have panned out similarly," Bulls skipper Grant Place said. "For us we're just trying to keep things simple, as a group we know what we have to do and our best should be enough." The Bulls leader - who has scored 317 runs this season - said the Rebels were an opponent not to take lightly. "We want early wickets, that's the key before spinners come on through the middle," he said. "But we're an experienced group and feel we can handle the pressure with whatever situation in the game."

