A 60-year-old Woolsthorpe woman has suffered chest and face injuries after rolling her car on the Grassmere-Hexham Road. Koroit police Sergeant Patrick Day said the single-vehicle collision happened about 9am Friday. The woman was driving north on the Grassmere-Hexham Road approaching the intersection with the Hexham-Woolsthorpe Road when she lost control of her vehicle and hit a boulder. Her vehicle flipped onto its roof. The driver was able to get out of her vehicle despite suffering chest and facial injuries. She was transported by an ambulance to Warrnambool Base Hospital for observation, assessment and treatment. "Enquiries into the cause of the single-vehicle collision are ongoing," Sergeant Day said.

