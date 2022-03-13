MP calls for state government to fund 'urgent' works on breakwater

news, latest-news,

The state government needs to fund rock armouring at Warrnambool breakwater after fears one more big storm could close it permanently to the public. Member for South West Coast raised the issue in parliament on Thursday, asking Minister for Fishing and Boating Melissa Horne to outline when the government would provide $8 million for the rock armouring. However, Minister for Ports and Freight Melissa Horne said works were under way and the breakwater was set to reopen soon. "Having seen the damage to the breakwater firsthand in April, it was evident just how vital these works are to reviving this important asset," Ms Horne said. "While the local member is busy fearmongering amongst locals, our crews have been busy repairing sections of the breakwater which will reopen soon to pedestrians, following damage caused by a significant storm in April 2021." Ms Horne said the breakwater was regularly inspected by the asset manager, Warrnambool City Council, to ensure it is safe and is currently not at risk of further closures. Ms Britnell said she had a briefing with Warrnambool City Council officials last week who raised concerns that another big storm could damage the 132-year old structure and make it permanently inaccessible. In April last year, a storm caused extensive damage to the breakwater with sections closed to the public for the remainder of the year. "While the government finally agreed to fund urgent repairs to make the breakwater safe enough to be reopened, the rock armouring upgrades remain unfunded despite the urgency of the situation," she said. "The Warrnambool breakwater is a vital community asset and one of the drawcards to the foreshore for locals and tourists," Ms Britnell said. "Having it inaccessible to the public permanently would be disastrous." Ms Britnell said the breakwater was a state government-asset, which made it responsible for funding the rock armouring. "It should not be left to the Warrnambool City Council or its ratepayers to foot this bill," she said. "I urge the government to fulfil its responsibility and fund the work as a matter of urgency before it is too late."

