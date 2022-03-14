news, latest-news,

Students and staff are excited to be back at Warrnambool's Deakin University campus after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Campus director Alistair McCosh said the campus had about 120 staff members and 507 students across its undergraduate and postgraduate courses. "The return of students to our classrooms being a great boost to the energy and vibrancy that makes a university campus a great place to study and work," he said. "The added bonus that many of our students and staff talk about is that the campus grounds are so beautiful and that we have the beautiful Hopkins River running along the south side of our campus." IN OTHER NEWS: Mr McCosh said highlights for the year included construction of the new Hycel hydrogen research facility, working with service providers about placement opportunities and re-engage with international markets to see the return of overseas students in trimester two. David Jaricha moved from Zimbabwe two-and-a-half years ago and is in the third year of a Bachelor of Commerce majoring in agribusiness and accounting. "Catching up with my mates and having the face-to-face interactions with my lecturers during classes is something of paramount importance to my educational goals," he said. "During the COVID-19 pandemic I didn't spend much time on campus, with about one-to-two hours onsite each day." He said there were significant cultural and environmental differences between Australia and Zimbabwe. "I'm glad to say I have managed to adapt to the Aussie environment and I really love it," he said. Colac's Sheridan Finn is another third-year student. She is studying a Bachelor of Education (primary) and has only spent "a handful" of days on campus. "In a way, I think it was lucky that it was my first year that everything went online, because I didn't know anything different," she said. "Now, having the experience of classes on campus, and now that I know what I was missing, I'm really glad that we're on campus." They, along with second-year Associate Degree of Education student Hannah Slattery, live in university accommodation. "I was lucky that I made friends on res, but getting to know my classmates and getting to work collaboratively, I'm finding it a much-better experience," Ms Slattery said. Originally from the Yarra Ranges, Ms Slattery said the university had provided plenty of online resources to cope with studying online. "To finally have that same university experience that we were sort of hoping to get by moving out here and get to meet all of our lecturers and teachers face-to-face and get our sense of community that we were missing online (is nice)," she said. Ms Slattery said living on residence allowed her to meet students from countries and other places in Victoria she would never have met. She said the friendships formed with the new cohort at residence was a "breath of fresh air". "It feels like Deakin and residence has come more alive than it's been in the past few years, so it's been really exciting," Ms Slattery said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/ea944bc9-576f-4d2f-a02b-d4facdf83f84.jpg/r0_228_4608_2832_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg