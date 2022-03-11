news, latest-news, sport, racing, flemington

WARRNAMBOOL trainer Tom Dabernig hopes his talented mare Flying Mascot will keep the flag flying for his stable when she contests the $200,000 group three Matron Stakes over 1600 metres at Flemington on Saturday. Flying Mascot won her last start in the group three Mannerism Stakes at Caulfield last month and Dabernig said the four-year-old appeared to be in top condition leading into Saturday's race. "I can fault her condition," the multiple group one winning trainer told The Standard. "I'm really happy how she's going into the mile race. It's her first start at the mile in this preparation. She won over 1600 metres at her third run in her spring campaign last year. "I think she's improved on the back of her spring campaign but she's facing a tough test on Saturday. There's a couple of handy mares in the event. Flying Mascot has been a great flag bearer for our stable since we started training in Warrnambool." Underrated jockey Blaike McDougall, who has a good record on Flying Mascot will ride the mare in the Matron Stakes. Bookmakers rate Flying Mascot a $2.15 chance of winning while fellow Warrnambool trainer Maddi Raymond saddles up Turaath in the same race. Turaath is a $3.90 hope with the satchel swingers in early betting markets. Promising filly Fortunate Kiss runs for local trainer Daniel Bowman in a $130,000 three-year-old race over 1400 metres. Fortunate Kiss had no luck in running fourth when she resumed in a group three race at Moonee Valley at her last outing. Winslow training export Ciaron Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace has numerous runners on the big nine race Flemington program. Victoria's leading trainers also have Lighthouse running in the $600,000 group one Coolmore Classic at Rosehill.

