NORTH Warrnambool Eels hitter Jack Burke expects banter to be at a premium when he locks horns with his best mate on Saturday. The middle-order batsman will front up against Merrivale rising star Theo Opperman - a friend he's had since early childhood - in Saturday's Warrnambool and District Cricket Association semi-final. Burke, 19, has been a strong surprise inclusion in 2021-22. He's sustained a batting average of 17.4, largely from number six and chipped in 10 wickets in all formats. Opperman, meanwhile, has emerged as one of Merrivale's key wickets. The number four batsman has knocked out an impressive 322 at 32.2, including two half-centuries. "I started out with Theo in bottom-age under 13s down at Merrivale," Burke said. "I know Ryan Fleming a bit too. I catch up with him here and there. The banter will be on between me and Theo. "I've known him since I was about six so it should be good." Burke said the association's shift to the white-ball format for this season convinced him to resume his cricket career. "I've just been trying to enjoy it and keep a smile on my face while I'm out there playing," he said. Burke said he was unsure what to expect on Jones Oval as the Eels' hadn't played on it in 2021-22. Merrivale selected the ground - known for its vast expanses - on Monday.

