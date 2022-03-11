news, latest-news,

Residents have the chance to snap up a bargain with some good reads, while also supporting local projects through Rotary. Rotary Club of Warrnambool is holding its fourth second-hand book sale on Saturday and Sunday. Past president Anne Adams said thousands of books were on offer in "great condition" ranging from travel, to educational, children's, adult fiction, history, sports and more. Red Cross will also sell handmade items, while local artist Andrew Suggett will sell his works. There will also be raffles. "There's a bit of variety," Ms Adams said. Ms Adams said the group had raised $10,000 through the sales. The first one was held in October, 2020, following by January and June last year. All money raised goes toward Rotary projects. "Most of ours goes locally," Ms Adams said. "Our iconic event is father of the year, which promotes good parenting. We also support youth projects and as needs apply, such as flood and fire appeals. We're particularly interested in environmental projects." She said internationally, Rotary was successful in eradicating polio and in providing clean water to villages in Papua New Guinea. The sale is being held at 86 Kepler Street and opens from 10am-4pm on Saturday and 10am-2pm on Sunday.

