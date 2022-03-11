news, latest-news,

A 27-year-old man from South Australia, who decided to take his Dad's Harley Davidson motorbike for a spin, has been detected doing 130km/h along Wollaston Road in Warrnambool. A police spokesman said the speeding rider was clocked at the high speed in a 60km/h speed zone. "And he only has a learner's permit for a motorcycle," he said. "Warrnambool police highway patrol unit members intercepted the rider and impounded the motorcycle for 30 days at a cost of $1130 dollars. "The rider will also be heading to court to face charges including riding at an excessive speed and failing to display L plates." Anyone with information about driving offences, or who has dash camera footage, is requested to contact their local police station immediately or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

