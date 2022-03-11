news, latest-news,

A 41-year-old Casterton man has been charged with trafficking ice after already being on bail for similar alleged offences. Hamilton police crime investigation unit detectives executed a warrant at a Casterton address in Miller Street on Thursday. They located about 10 grams of crystal methylamphetamine and $400 in cash. The man was arrested, interviewed and charged with trafficking ice and possessing the proceeds of crime (the cash). The accused was remanded in custody overnight Thursday and will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court for a bail/remand hearing on Friday. Police will oppose bail, submitting the man is an unacceptable risk of continuing to offend after previously being charged with trafficking ice and possessing the proceeds of crime and he was already on bail. He was caught with five grams of ice and $5000 in cash during a raid late last year.

