news, latest-news,

Police have explained the high police presence in Portland on Thursday after a wanted man was arrested. Portland police Sergeant Chris Thomson said four Portland crime investigation unit detectives, backed by four uniform members, attended at south Portland about 9am Thursday to search for a 30-year-old wanted man. "He was wanted on warrants of apprehension and in relation to outstanding matters (charges)," Sergeant Thomson said. "The search started about 9am and the man was located hiding in bushes at 12.10pm. "He was arrested without incident. The man, of no fixed address, will appear in a magistrates court on Friday where police will seek to remand him in custody. "It was an extensive operation to locate him and we just wanted to explain the increased police presence in south Portland during that operation." Anyone with information about people wanted by police or crimes being committed are requested to provide information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. A 62-year-old Portland woman is also in the Warrnambool police station cells after being arrested on three warrants of apprehension. She was originally charged with driving matters, including driving while suspended and disqualified, but is alleged to have failed to appear in court when required. That led to three warrants of apprehension being issued. The woman was arrested on Thursday and will appear in a magistrate court on Friday for a bail/remand hearing. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/46780d04-5074-422a-bd17-187d55cc7f8c.jpg/r14_0_5173_2915_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg