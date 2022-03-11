news, latest-news,

Timboon will meet Koroit Orange in the Western District Playing Area midweek division one grand final after a convincing victory on Tuesday. All of this Tuesday's matches, to be played at Terang, will start with a 9.30am roll up. Five clubs from the Western District Playing Area will be represented on the day. Presentations will follow at the conclusion of the matches. In division one, fourth-placed Timboon proved too strong for Warrnambool Gold at City on Tuesday. Lawn Green will hope to continue its undefeated run when it meets City Pearls in division two, although there was only one shot between the two teams in their last encounter. In division three, Terang Red may have a home green advantage when they play City Emeralds, who had a close one-shot win in the preliminary final against City Opals. Division five sees a battle between two City teams, Jade and Zircon. Top team Jade has won the three previous encounters. WEEKEND PENNANT Last weekend, Dunkeld booked a berth in the division one grand final with a 13-shot win over City Gold. In the elimination final, fourth-placed City Red defeated Warrnambool Gold and will now contest its sister club at City on Saturday. Dennington Mariners had a convincing win over City White at Port Fairy in division two, and will now await the winner of City White and Warrnambool Red. In division three finals, top team City Green secured a six-shot win over Warrnambool White and Lawn Tennis Gold was eliminated by City Brown at Koroit. This preliminary final between Warrnambool White and City Brown will be played at Dennington this Saturday. Division four teams City Orange and Black battled it out for a grand final position, with Black coming out on top by 11 shots. Orange will face Lawn Green this Saturday at Warrnambool. Lawn had a close finish against Port Green, winning by four shots to keep its chances alive. Dunkeld White had a decisive win over second side Dennington Titans in division five and will be hoping for a premiership to gain promotion. Dennington will play Warrnambool Maroon at Koroit in the preliminary final. REGION EVENTS George Draffen and Jacinta Marney took out the West Coast Region Mixed Pairs event at Portland last Sunday, defeating Tom Englezos and Kim Overall, from Portland RSL, in the grand final, 17- 15. The next finals series will be hosted by Colac Bowls Club, on March 20, with the Men's and Women's Triples and the Men's Champion of Champions. Selectors have finalised the teams to represent the West Coast Region at the Region Sides Championship at Moama from April 8-10. One team has been selected from each of the playing areas in our region. Western District players selected are Gill Pudney, Sheridan Barling, Kate Lloyd, and Fiona Newey, with Lynne Moloney and Maureen O'Brien as emergencies. The Men's team is Scott Boschen, Ben Cornick, Mark Bowles and Wayne Cooper, with Mathew Fleming as emergency.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/grbest%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/3f0cf527-5e7c-4109-a864-7e83bbc5e64b.jpg/r0_980_2234_2242_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg