news, latest-news,

HAMPDEN league club Terang Mortlake and Warrnambool and District league outfit Panmure went head-to-head in a practice match on Wednesday night. The Standard's Morgan Hancock was there to capture the action. Check out all the pictures below! Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/2a7f0b98-9e72-4ca6-9edb-438b1625f4ca.jpg/r4_318_3954_2550_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg