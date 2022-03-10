news, latest-news,

Almost 100 tents line Port Fairy Consolidated School's bottom oval as it transforms into a mini city to house folk festival-goers for the long weekend. The short-term accommodation solution, aptly named Rent A Tent, provides an affordable option for festival artists and attendees who stay in the 1-2 or four-person tents. Parents and Friends committee member Catherine Haldane said guests liked to support the school fund-raiser, which was their biggest and raised thousands of dollars. They also like its close proximity to the festival and township and its affordability. The school has been providing festival accommodation since 1995 when it began offering a bed and breakfast inside the school building. This evolved into Rent A Tent five years ago. "The company that does it with us is really wonderful," Mrs Haldane said. IN OTHER NEWS: "They started setting up on Wednesday. It's been an exciting day. "The kids have been down there to have a look and they can't believe that the school turns into a camping ground for the weekend." She said it was staffed by volunteers including teachers, parents and community members, with a coffee van onsite, a camp kitchen toilets, showers and 24-hour security. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cxHfELQxnFmSLDWweFfSBG/f7225667-440e-488b-8a8f-7e2913bae52a.jpg/r0_215_5033_3059_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg