The busy lead up and a need for cash for the Port Fairy Folk Festival has highlighted the challenges of having only one bank branch in the town. It is the first Folkie that it's been reduced to one branch, with the Commonwealth Bank closing its doors in Port Fairy on July 30 last year, the ANZ closing a month later, and the NAB branch in 2018. The Port Fairy & District Community Bank, operated by Bendigo Bank, is the only branch and ATM in the town. The Passage Port Fairy owner Regan Luhrs said the issue came to light on Wednesday when her partner Daniel went to withdraw funds for the weekend's trade from the Port Fairy Post Office, via its Bank@Post service, but it had ran out of money. He then went to the Warrnambool ANZ which had no five or ten dollar notes. Port Fairy Printing & Post Office on Wednesday urged customers to help boost its cash stores via Facebook. "We are having a run on banking as people arrive in Port Fairy only to find the banks have closed and there is only one ATM in town," the post said. "If you have any business banking to deposit, can you please bring it into the post office asap?" An Australia Post spokesman said it was aware of "recent challenges" regarding withdrawals due to an increased demand and the post office would open on Saturday morning as a temporary measure. ANZ district manager Mark Genua said some customers had difficulty withdrawing some denominations this week with the Warrnambool branch experiencing "an unexpected surge in the number of last-minute requests for cash orders". IN OTHER NEWS: He said staff had rectified the issue and would closely monitor it. Port Fairy & District Community Bank branch manager Hollie Ciurleo said it was prepared for the number of people in town this weekend. While the festival stalls and venues accept both cash and card, attendees need to be aware there is no ATM at the arena and plan accordingly. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

