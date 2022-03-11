Warrnambool woman fearful for family in war-torn Ukraine

news, latest-news, Ukraine, Warrnambool, Russia, war

A Warrnambool woman lives in fear that her father will be injured or killed. Anastasia Konikova moved to Australia from Zhytomyr in Ukraine six years ago. She met her husband Igor Banari in Naracoorte in South Australia and the two moved to Warrnambool five years ago. The two have a five-year-old son Daniel. Ms Konikova works at Midfield Meats, while Mr Banari works at Warrnambool Cheese and Butter. She said she shocked by the actions of Russia in Ukraine and distressed that family and friends were in danger. Ms Konikova said she was particularly worried for her father - Gennadiy. Her mother Oksana and a number of other family members fled to neighbouring Moldova, where her husband's family is from. However, her father, who is 55 was not allowed to leave. "He's 55 and he's not allowed to cross the border," Ms Konikova said. "If you're 18 to 60 you're not allowed to leave - he's 55 but he had to stay in case they ask him to join the armed forces." Ms Konikova said sirens of Russian attacks sounded in Zhytomyr three of four times a day. Her father, along with other residents, flee to the safety of a bomb shelter when this occurs. "It was such a hard decision for my my mum," she said. "They have been married for 30 years and they have never been far away from each other." Ms Konikova said she was devastated to hear of young children being killed or injured in the Russian attacks. "Ukraine is a democratic country, we're a peaceful country, we never attack anybody," she said. Ms Konikova said the world needed to send a powerful message to Russia. "I want to see support from all countries - no one should have to go through this - so many people's lives have been destroyed because of one person," she said. Ms Konikova said she had experienced some sleepless nights when she had been unable to contact family and friends back home. "The Russian troops are bombing through the night and often the connection is very bad," she said. "The most painful thing is when you are trying to call them and they're not answering." Ms Konikova said she was also concerned about a friend who had just given birth to her first child in a hospital in Kiev after a maternity hospital was hit by a Russian air strike. She said the community in Warrnambool had been extremely supportive, with her workplace asking what they could do to help. Ms Konikova said she and her husband loved living in Australia, but had moments when she felt guilty she was not back home with her family. "I told my dad I could come to Ukraine and look after him, but of course he said he didn't want me there at the moment," she said. "Often when I'm feeding Daniel I think about all the children in bomb shelters who don't have enough food or nappies and it makes me very sad." Ms Konikova and a group of friends are raising money to send to support injured people in Ukraine. The group is organising a charity concert at the Anglican Church on March 26 from 5pm.

