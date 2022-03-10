news, latest-news,

TOURISM is booming in Warrnambool and Port Fairy this long weekend with major events being held in both towns. A spokesman from Warrnambool City Council said in previous years, the Labour Day weekend had injected an estimated spend of more than $10 million. Warrnambool is playing host to major sporting competitions including the Victorian Senior Surf Life Saving Championships, Warrnambool Lawn Open Tennis Tournament, the 48th Seaside Volleyball Tournament and the Tenpin Bowling Country Cup among other sports, while the Port Fairy Folk Festival is also on. "Warrnambool is hosting the Senior Victorian Surf Life Saving Championships over the long weekend which is the primary reason behind the strong bookings," the spokesman said. "More than 1000 lifesavers, along with their families and friends will be in Warrnambool for the event. "Another drawcard is the Seaside Tournament which typically draws players from at least three states, including country and metropolitan Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania. "The Warrnambool Lawn Open is also being played and is described as the largest tournament run by the Warrnambool Lawn Tennis Club." IN OTHER NEWS: The spokesman said bookings at council-run caravan parks were strong for the long weekend. "Surfside Holiday Park is at capacity while neighbouring Shipwreck Bay Holiday Park is at 80 per cent capacity and building," he said. A Lady Bay Resort staff member told The Standard bookings for the long weekend at the beachside accommodation service was booked out two-to-three months in advance. "We are fully booked out for the weekend, which is the same as previous years," they said. "The majority of visitors are here for the events and everything that's happening in Port Fairy and Warrnambool, with the majority being from Melbourne. "There are also a few people from other parts of Victoria." Oak and Anchor Hotel Port Fairy owner Ally Richardson said they were fully booked, with the majority heading to Folkie. "Not one person is coming to be away from home, they're all coming here for the festival," she said. "Everything's looking pretty chockers. "Lots of the people booking in are from Melbourne, and they're generally staying for the minimum three nights, here and at other places." Big4 Port Fairy Holiday Park office supervisor Glenn Hill said it booked out just days before Folkie starts on Friday. "We had quite a bit of interest in the last week, but most of it was booked out in advance," he told The Standard. He said between 50-60 per cent of those bookings were people who attended the festival each year since it started, mostly from Melbourne, Geelong and Warrnambool. "It's a group of cabins and sites that all catch up each year," he said.

