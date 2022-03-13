Cyberbullying on the rise in south-west following COVID-19 lockdowns

news, latest-news,

Cyberbullying and sexting across the south-west are rife, prompting police to call on adults to educate themselves about the dangers of being online. Warrnambool police youth resource officers Leading Senior Constable John Keats and Leading Senior Constable Brooke Pollock said there had been a spike in incidents of cyberbullying and sexting following the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's a big issue at the moment, especially because we've had a couple of years of lockdowns," Leading Senior Constable Keats said. "Young people are wanting to connect." Leading Senior Constable Keats said the cyberworld was a great place, but it also had its drawbacks. "We always say it's a great place - it's great for research and it's great for connecting, but it can also be misused," Leading Senior Constable Keats said. He said the two biggest issues in the south-west were cyberbullying and sexting. Leading Senior Constable Keats said often young people were bullied online for a range of reasons. He said it could be incredibly distressing for the victim. "Years ago if there was bullying it was face to face and it was usually left in the school yard but now it can be 24/7," Leading Senior Constable Keats said. He said it was often difficult for young people to "switch off" from the online world. "We encourage people to disconnect but it's their way of connecting with others," Leading Senior Constable Keats said. Sexting - young people sending nude photos to others - is also an issue. Leading Senior Constable Keats said young people often didn't realise these photos could remain online for years and resurface when a person is trying to secure a job. "We need to make sure people realise the cyberworld is a public place," he said. "People think it's private and no one will see it but there's some very clever people out there." Leading Senior Constable Keats said there were also paedophiles who target young people online. He said young people needed to consider whether they would allow someone to enter their bedroom and go through their private belongings. They need to apply this logic to anything they put online. Leading Senior Constable Keats said police needed help tackling the growing issues. "We're calling for older people to stand up and learn about the cyberworld," he said. Leading Senior Constable Keats said all parents and carers should visit the eSafety website. The two youth resource officers often speak to students at schools and use the acronymn CYBERRR. Leading Senior Constable Keats said C was for communication - young people are encouraged to talk to a trusted adult if they are experiencing an issue online. Adults are also encouraged to be understanding of the young person's issues and not judge their online behaviour. Y is for you, with young people encouraged to take control of their online activity and to ensure it doesn't become an addiction. B is for balance - with Leading Senior Constable Keats encouraging young people to ensure they get enough sleep and include exercise in their routines. E is for education and the importance of learning about the potential dangers of the internet, while the three Rs are for respect, reputation and resume. Leading Senior Constable Keats said people needed to realise anything they put online could affect their reputation and could become part of their online resume in years to come. He said schools were working hard to deal with online issues, but parents and carers also had a role to play. "We're working hard but we need your help," Leading Senior Constable Keats said. Anyone with concerns about online bullying or sexting can contact Leading Senior Constable Keats on 5560 1133 or Leading Senior Constable Pollock on 5560 1195. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/379mw9XPZ7UFRqmwjWhGKkr/523012f0-e6ea-4680-9283-43f204068d4b.jpg/r0_41_800_493_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg