NORTH Melbourne skipper Jack Ziebell says Princetown export Ben Cunnington is under no pressure to make an early return to field as the midfield general recovers from a testicular tumour. Cunnington, 30, has spent more time at the Kangaroos' Arden Street base in recent weeks after finishing a bout of chemotherapy. Ziebell, who has retained his place as club captain for 2022, said while teammates were delighted to welcome the ball-winning bull back to training there was no pressure or expectation on a return. "The priority for him is just to enjoy life, be healthy and spend some time with his three beautiful kids. "He's missed that probably for the last few months over Christmas," Ziebell said on Triple M. "Hopefully we can see him in the last few months at the back end of the year but there's absolutely no pressure from the club's point of view, or from myself as a friend or a teammate. We just want to make sure he's healthy and happy. "He's finished his treatment block and thankfully he's starting to feel himself again." Cunnington, a dual Syd Barker medallist, is considered a key cog in the Roos' on-ball brigade.

