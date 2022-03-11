Call from Warrnambool business owner to Triple-0 goes unanswered

news, latest-news, ambulance, warrnambool

A Warrnambool business owner has told of the moment he realised his calls for an ambulance had gone unanswered. Bojangles owner Simon Mugavin said a person suffered a seizure at his restaurant in December. Mr Mugavin said he tried to call Triple-O, but the number rang out. A shocked customer also tried to call for help, with the same result. Mr Mugavin said he was incredibly grateful that one of his staff members was a nurse. She was able to assist the person who had the medical episode and eventually got onto someone on Triple-0. However, an ambulance was not dispatched and the decision was made for the nurse to drive the person who had suffered the seizure to hospital. "I was so grateful I had a qualified nurse there," Mr Mugavin said. "The health minister really needs to make sure we have enough people in dispatch. If any one of us in the community needs an ambulance, it needs to be dealt with in an appropriate way." Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell spoke about the issue in parliament this week. "Our health system is in crisis," Ms Britnell said. "Ambulance Victoria is in crisis." "We are hearing of people being told that an ambulance will not come and then driving people to the hospital. When I was nursing one of the main things we were always told was it is completely irresponsible to drive a patient, particularly someone who has got chest pain or bleeding or a major trauma, to the hospital, and this is what people are being told to do," she said. "The reason it is so dangerous and the reason it is so concerning is that people panic when they are behind the wheel and they see the person that they have got there collapsing, losing consciousness, bleeding, in excruciating pain- whatever the situation is-and that causes accidents and more people to die. It makes sense. That is why we have an ambulance service." Ms Britnell said she had heard of incidents in Warrnambool, Portland and Kirkstall who had called for an ambulance without success. Victorian Opposition Leader Matthew Guy said he was concerned about the calls to Triple-O that were going unanswered. "Daniel Andrews cut triple-zero call takers during the first year of COVID. This inexcusable act has cost Victorian lives," Mr Guy said. "Victorians were locked down to prepare our healthcare system for COVID, but how is cutting emergency call takers preparing the system?" MP Vicki Ward responded to Ms Britnell's concerns in parliament. "It is clear they need more support and we are injecting record amounts of money that will further relieve the pressure on call takers, that will reduce delays and that will provide the service that Victorians expect," Ms Ward said. "Ambulance calls averaged nearly 4000 a day during the peak of delta and omicron over the last December-January period. It is the busiest period they have had in their history, and it remains at historically high levels."

