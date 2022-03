news, latest-news,

PORT FAIRY ART MAP MEET THE MAKER: 11am-4pm. PORT FAIRY FOLK FESTIVAL AND STREET FAIR: 4pm -7pm STAR OF THE WEST FOLK FESTIVAL 2022: Live music In the beer garden, 6pm-12.30am. DJ SET: Tigerlily at Level One at Seanchai Irish Pub supported by Mikka and Dara, 10pm-3am. GAMES: Friday Night Magic at CW Tabletop-Games, 6pm-10pm (every Friday night). VIC SENIOR SURF LIFE SAVING CHAMPS: Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club, from 1.30pm (Friday), 8.30am (Saturday), 9am (Sunday). PORT FAIRY FOLK FESTIVAL AND STREET FAIR: 9am-7pm. PORT FAIRY COMMUNITY MARKET: Railway Place, 9am-3pm. STAR OF THE WEST FOLK FESTIVAL 2022: 1pm-12am. OAK AND ANCHOR LAWN BAR: Live music, 2pm-9pm. BELLY DANCING: Camperdown Stadium, 10am. WARRNAMBOOL PARKRUN: at Lake Pertobe, 7.30am-9.30am. LIVE MUSIC: The Cally Warrnambool, Sam Grayson, from 9pm. SPRINTCARS: Mainline DynoLog Dynamometers Victorian 360 Sprintcar Title at Simpson Speedway, 6pm-11pm. MEDITATION: Port Fairy Community House, 9am-10am. SING-A-LONG WITH LITTLE ONES: With Brianna Kavanagh at Port Fairy Community House, 9am-9.45am. UKULELE FOR KIDS: With Brianna Kavanagh at Port Fairy Community House, 10am-11am. LEARN TO PLAY FLESH AND BLOOD: RNG Tabletop Gaming, 8pm-10pm. LIVE MUSIC: The ALIENS at The Star of the West Hotel, 9.30-late. CRICKET SEMI FINALS: 12.30pm WDCA start, 11.30am SWC start. WEEKEND PENNANT LAWN BOWLS PRELIM: City Memorial Bowls Club, from 1pm start. COBDEN VINTAGE RALLY: at Racecourse Park Rally Ground, from 10am (and Sunday). ROTARY CLUB OF WARRNAMBOOL SECONDHAND BOOK SALE: 86 Kepler Street, 10am- 4pm and 10am-2pm (Sunday). TEN PIN BOWLING COUNTRY CUP: Great Ocean Road Tenpin Bowling, from 7am start (and Sunday) WARRNAMBOOL LAWN BOWLS OPEN: Warrnambool Lawn Tennis Club, from 8.30am (and Sunday). 48TH ANNUAL SEASIDE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT: ARC Stadium, 8am-9.30pm (and Sunday). OAK AND ANCHOR LAWN BAR: Live music, 2pm-8pm. PORT FAIRY FOLK FESTIVAL AND STREET FAIR: 9am -7pm LIVE MUSIC: John Brereton at Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel Music, 3pm-6pm. Dixie Nouveau at Warrnambool Bowls Club, from 4pm. Trevor Keilar at Warrnambool RSL, 2.30pm-5,30pm. OPEN TRIPLES: Warrnambool Bowls Club, from 8am. UNDERCOVER MARKET: Warrnambool Showgrounds, 8am-1pm. AUTHOR TALK: Chasing Music, My Crazy Campervan Adventures in America's Jan Dale at Blarney Books and Art, from 11am. WARHAMMER CRUSADE: CW Tabletop-Games, 11am-5pm. KIDS PAINTING WORKSHOP: Port Fairy Community House, 2.30pm-4.30pm. STAR OF THE WEST FOLK FESTIVAL 2022: Live music, 1pm-12am. CRICKET UNDER 13 AND 15: Grand finals, from 10.30am.