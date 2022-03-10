news, latest-news,

Police have uncovered an elaborate cannabis growhouse inside a garage in north Portland. Detective Senior Constable Dan McKenzie, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said information provided to police enabled them to apply for, be granted and then execute a drugs, poisons and weapons search warrant on Wednesday. Members of the Portland CIU, backed by uniform officers, conducted the raid at a north Portland property. "We located 36 cannabis plants. Half were about a one metre tall and the remainder smaller," he said. "A 65-year-old north Portland man was arrested, interviewed, charged and bailed to appear in the Portland Magistrates Court in July. "He has been charged with cultivating cannabis and further investigations into his activities are ongoing." A mature cannabis plant is worth about $2000, so the potential value of the crop is about $72,000. Detective Senior Constable McKenzie said the cannabis plants and grow house were located in a four-bay garage at the address. "It was an elaborate set up. He declined to provide us much information and investigations are continuing," he said. "Anyone with information about cannabis, or any other illicit drugs, is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."

