STUDENTS from Brauer College's Kakay Academy got to meet Yorta Yorta and Gunditjmara musician Isaiah Firebrace ahead of his performance in Warrnambool on Wednesday night. The students, who were all indigenous and several staff attended a workshop before the performance to hear Firebrace's story. The students also shared their own stories. Firebrace encouraged the students to do what they loved. "I always say, your passion in life is your purpose," he told the students. "I'm passionate about music, and I've always known that was my purpose. "As you guys get older and start learning more about yourself and your culture and identity, that passion might change to something else, and that's okay. But, the main message is go for it, you've got nothing to lose." Firebrace performed at Lighthouse Theatre Warrnambool on Wednesday night and will perform at Portland Civic Hall on Thursday. IN OTHER NEWS:

