news, latest-news,

BUDDING athlete Jade King hopes a focus on turns will help her produce personal bests at the Swimming Victoria age long course championships. King, 14, is one of eight Warrnambool Swimming Club members contesting the five-day competition, which starts on Thursday at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre. Sisters Gemma and Mikayla Bond, Matilda Darcy, Jude De Silva-Smith, Emma Hannagan, Eamonn McCarthy and Georgia Turner will also swim. King will test herself in five events across three disciplines - backstroke, freestyle and butterfly - in her first attempt at the state age championships. "I am pretty excited but kind of nervous," she said. "I didn't think I'd get in (via qualifying times) to so many. My best event would be backstroke. "I just want to place and get PBs." King, an Emmanuel College student who lives in Port Fairy, raced at the country championships in Mildura earlier this year and identified turns as an area for improvement. "I think I came top-10 in a few things but I stuffed up a turn and lost a couple of seconds," she said. King, who has an afterschool job at Alexo Pizza and Bistro in Port Fairy, has heeded advice from coaches Jayson Lamb and Josh Sobey in a bid to streamline her turns in the pool. She has noticed alterations during her regular training sessions, including early morning swims before school, which will help her shave off valuable time in races. "I have had to work on my turns underwater a lot," she said. "They were really bad before." The teenager's other sporting passion - hockey - will resume next month. She plays for Mariners in the Warrnambool and District Hockey Association. MORE SPORT: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/2acf185a-98e5-44db-982c-bdade7b4734b.jpg/r0_184_2756_1741_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg