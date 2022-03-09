news, latest-news,

Police have released an image of 30-year-old Portland man Michael, who went missing this morning. Police are appealing for public assistance, releasing the image in the hopes someone recognises him and can provide information on his whereabouts. Michael was last seen on Bentinck Street in Portland about 10am this morning. "Police and family have concerns for Michael's welfare due to a medical condition," Leading Senior Constable Melissa Seach said in a statement. "Michael is described as Caucasian in appearance, 180cm tall with a medium build, red/brown moustache and beard with blue eyes. "He was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper and dark coloured cargo pants." Anyone who sights Michael or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Portland Police Station on 5522 1500. IN OTHER NEWS: Listen to our new series The Folkie Podcast, only on Spotify. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/6be759a2-f924-4fb6-9ba6-19192ab6f8e8.jpg/r0_109_401_336_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg